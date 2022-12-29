Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.6% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 141,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The firm has a market cap of $388.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

