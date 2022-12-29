Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Boosted by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 85,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 490.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 90,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,981 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 72,442 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

