Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

PJP opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $84.11.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

