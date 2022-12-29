IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE IQV opened at $201.87 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

