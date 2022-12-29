iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $57.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.