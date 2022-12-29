iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $347,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IGOV opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

(Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.