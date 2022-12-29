iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 2.05% of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 68,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000.

Shares of QAT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

