iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,170 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,492.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,791.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $281.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.65. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $247.38 and a 1-year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

