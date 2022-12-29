Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.22.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

