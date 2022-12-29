John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,011.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

