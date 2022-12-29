Joule Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 428,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after purchasing an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.19.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

