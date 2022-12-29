JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 98,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 141,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The company has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

