Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 35,479 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,892.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

