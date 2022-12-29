KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 78.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.