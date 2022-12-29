Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 150 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 297,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $82,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

HD stock opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average of $297.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

