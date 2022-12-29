LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,708.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,682,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,547 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,022.1% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,612,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,219 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.03.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

