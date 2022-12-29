Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,973.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,655 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 267,427 shares valued at $16,487,902. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.