Ledyard National Bank Buys 3,672 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,439,000 after buying an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.