Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lennar by 92.9% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

