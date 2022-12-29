Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Decreased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

LEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.40.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

