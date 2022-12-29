Level Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

