Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,238 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Livent worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Livent by 23.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Livent by 3.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Livent by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 197,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.67. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

