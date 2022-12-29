Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 382.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 116.9% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 281.5% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Insider Activity

Tesla Trading Up 3.3 %

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.