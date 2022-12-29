Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stake Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $692.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 173.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 54,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,554.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 538,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,459.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,419 in the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Matterport Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Articles

