Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.24% of Medpace worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $458,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 85.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 180.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Medpace Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.53. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.94 and a 52-week high of $235.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,433,445.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,752.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

