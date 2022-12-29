Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.17

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $11.55. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 14,402 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

