Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LVW Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,138 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.22.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.