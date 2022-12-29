Mill Capital Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mill Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,439,000 after acquiring an additional 847,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $388.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

