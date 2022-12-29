My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 18,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,007.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 267,427 shares worth $16,487,902. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $86.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

