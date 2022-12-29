National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.41 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

