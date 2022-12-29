National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,398 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Equifax were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,549.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $190.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.52 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $295.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

