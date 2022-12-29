New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,138,729,000 after buying an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,711,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,990,000 after buying an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $139.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

About Universal Health Services



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.



