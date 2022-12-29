New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

