New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $464,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

