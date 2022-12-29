New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.23.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

