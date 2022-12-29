New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 100 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $409.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $762.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.65 and its 200 day moving average is $455.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.