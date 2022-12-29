New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,400 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V.F. Trading Down 4.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

VFC opened at $25.86 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

