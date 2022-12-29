New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FOX by 20.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after buying an additional 341,976 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

