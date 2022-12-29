New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FOX by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,379,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after buying an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FOX by 20.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,977,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,580,000 after buying an additional 341,976 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
FOX Stock Performance
FOXA opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.
FOX Profile
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
