Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires Shares of 861 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,162,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,862,803 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Global Equities Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $108.24 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

