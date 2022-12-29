Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 65,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,361,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $544,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

JPM stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.42.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

