Nkcfo LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 4.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $446.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

