Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 121,097 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 330.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,097 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.58 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

