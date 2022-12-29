Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1,739.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.12% of Fair Isaac worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $606.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $638.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.20.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.00, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

