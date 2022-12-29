Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 72,907 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,907 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

