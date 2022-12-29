Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.20% of Synovus Financial worth $11,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

