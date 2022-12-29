Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $65.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

