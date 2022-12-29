Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.59% of Boot Barn worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,281.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 95,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 170,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 67.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 86.4% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 95,606 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.17.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

