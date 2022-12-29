Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.35% of Workiva worth $14,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,272,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,672 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,776,000 after acquiring an additional 167,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $81.38 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

