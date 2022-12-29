Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. FMR LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 232.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after buying an additional 108,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 528,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,433,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.7 %

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at $35,292,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $147.60 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

