Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN stock opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.29. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

